FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Boxing - Haye fined for misconduct around Bellew fight
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 14, 2017 / 6:14 PM / 2 months ago

Boxing - Haye fined for misconduct around Bellew fight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Britain Boxing - David Haye v Tony Bellew - O2 Arena, London - 4/3/17 David Haye after the fight Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Couldridge Livepic

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's boxing body fined former world heavyweight champion David Haye 25,000 pounds on Wednesday for his conduct in the build-up to his defeat by underdog Tony Bellew in London last March.

"Mr. Haye admitted that his behaviour amounted to misconduct and brought boxing into disrepute," the British Boxing Board of Control said in a statement.

The buildup to the fight had been marked by intense news conferences and heated trash-talk between the two British fighters.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.