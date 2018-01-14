Joshua faces Parker in heavyweight unification bout in March

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Anthony Joshua will put his perfect 20-fight, 20-knock-out record on the line when he takes on New Zealand’s Joseph Parker in a world heavyweight unification bout in Cardiff, Wales on March 31.

Boxing - Anthony Joshua vs Carlos Takam - IBF & WBA World Heavyweight Titles - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - October 28, 2017 Anthony Joshua celebrates at the end the fight Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Joshua holds the WBA and IBF versions of the crown while Parker is the WBO champion and unbeaten in 24 contests, with 18 knockouts.

Following weeks of negotiations, the 28-year-old Joshua confirmed the fight was on in a video posted on his official Twitter account.

“These fights aren’t easy because there’s a lot on the line so respect to team Parker for taking the challenge. And you know me, I love this game,” he said.

“I‘m looking forward to it, training camp is under way and before you know it, March 31st will be upon us.”

The winner of the fight will take a step towards becoming the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999.

American Deontay Wilder holds the fourth belt in the heavyweight division.