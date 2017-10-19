Challenger Takam ready to give Joshua a 'proper fight'

(Reuters) - France-based Cameroonian Carlos Takam believes he can take the fight to world champion Anthony Joshua when the duo battle for the Briton’s IBF, IBO and WBA (Super) heavyweight titles in Cardiff on Oct. 28.

Boxing - Anthony Joshua Media Work Out - Sheffield, Britain - October 17, 2017 Anthony Joshua during the work out Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

The 36-year-old, ranked number three in the IBF rankings and called in as a late replacement for the injured Kubrat Pulev as Joshua’s challenger earlier this week, has lost just three of his 35 fights since turning professional in 2005.

Takam will face the 2012 Olympics super-heavyweight champion Joshua, who is unbeaten in 19 professional fights, in front of an estimated 80,000 fans and is confident that he can end the 28-year-old’s winning streak.

“I don’t know if I‘m excited, stressed or confused but I‘m definitely ready for the fight. It will be a proper fight,” Takam told Sky Sports News.

”AJ (Joshua) is a good boxer who likes to box and I like opponents who like to come forward and throw punches. I like to get stuck in as well.

“I believe in myself. I never go into a fight thinking I might lose -- I‘m a winner, I like to win not to lose. I‘m not scared, 80,000 fans means nothing to me... It’s about what happens in the ring. It’s about me and him.”

Takam previously lost to WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker in a not-title bout in Nov. 2016 but has scored two knockout victories since.