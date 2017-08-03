Factbox - Former heavyweight world champion Wladimir Klitschko

(Reuters) - Factbox on former heavyweight world champion Wladimir Klitschko, who announced his retirement from boxing on Thursday.

Born: March 25, 1976 Semipalatinsk, Kazakhstan (Age 41)

Win-loss record: 64-5 (53 knockouts)

EARLY YEARS

* Won gold medal at junior European championships in Thessaloniki as a heavyweight in 1993. Claimed silver at the junior world championships in Istanbul a year later.

* Won gold medal at the 1996 Olympics in the super-heavyweight division as an amateur.

PROFESSIONAL CAREER

* Turned professional in 1996.

* Built an undefeated record of 24-0 with 22 knockouts before suffering his first loss to Ross Puritty in Klitschko's only professional bout in Ukraine.

* Defeated American Chris Byrd in 2000 to win the WBO heavyweight title. His reign ended with a defeat to Corrie Sanders in 2003.

* Regained the IBF and IBO titles in a rematch with Byrd in 2006.

* Won the WBO title for the second time by defeating Russian Sultan Ibragimov in 2008.

* Was awarded the Ring and lineal titles with a victory over Uzbekistan's Ruslan Chagaev in 2009.

* Won the WBA title from Briton David Haye in 2011.

* Went undefeated for 11 years before losing his WBA, IBF and WBO titles to Tyson Fury in November 2015.

* Knocked out in the 11th round by current champion Anthony Joshua at Wembley in April.

* Fought in 29 heavyweight title fights, more than any heavyweight champion in the sport's history.