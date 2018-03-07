BP to produce up to 700 mcf per day from Egypt's West Nile Delta fields by end - 2018

CAIRO (Reuters) - BP (BP.L) is set to begin production at two of its Egyptian gas fields as part of its West Nile Delta project before the end of 2018, a petroleum ministry statement said on Wednesday.The fields, Fayoum and Giza, are expected to produce 500-700 million cubic feet of gas per day, the statement added. BP started gas production from two other fields in its West Nile Delta development last year.The Taurus and Libra fields, commissioned eight months ahead of schedule and under budget, currently produce about 700 million standard cubic feet of gas a day for the Egyptian national grid. BP CEO Bob Dudley said last month that the company plans to invest over $1 billion (721.19 million pounds) in Egypt this year.Egypt has been seeking to speed up production from recently discovered fields, with an eye to halting imports by 2019 and achieving self-sufficiency.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of BP is seen at a petrol station in Kloten, Switzerland October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo