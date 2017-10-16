BP Midstream Partners seeks to raise up to $893 million in IPO

(Reuters) - BP Midtsream Partners, a unit of British energy company BP Plc (BP.L), said on Monday it expects to raise up to $893 million (£671.3 million) from its initial public offering.

BP Midtsream expects to sell 42.5 million shares, excluding underwriters' option, at a suggested price range of $19 to $21 each, the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (bit.ly/2ge6biF)

BP Midstream Partners, a master limited partnership (MLP) formed by BP’s U.S. pipeline unit, plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “BPMP”.

An MLP is a tax-advantaged structure often used by pipelines and other capital intensive companies to distribute excess cash to investors in the form of tax-deferred dividends. Most MLPs rely on external debt to fund new projects.

The IPO revives a plan BP first broached internally about five years ago before slumping crude oil prices forced the oil giant to put the idea on hold, a source told Reuters in July.

Oasis Midstream Partners, an MLP formed by Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS.N), fell nearly 3 percent in its debut last month, opening slightly below its offering price.

Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are among the underwriters for BP Midstream Partners’ IPO.