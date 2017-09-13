FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BP head of investor relations to retire next month
September 13, 2017 / 1:24 PM / in a month

BP head of investor relations to retire next month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - BP’s (BP.L) head of investor relations Jess Mitchell will retire at the end of next month after five years in the role, the oil and gas company said in an email sent to investors.

Mitchell will be replaced by Craig Marshall who has headed BP’s North America investor relations since 2013 and who has worked for the company for over 20 years in financial roles in the North Sea, Egypt and Houston, the company said.

A spokesman confirmed the move.

Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Susan Fenton

