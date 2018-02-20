BP plans to greenlight three new projects in 2018 - CEO

LONDON (Reuters) -

** BP (BP.L) plans to make final investment decisions on three major new oil and gas projects in 2018 and possibly more, Chief Executive Officer Bob Dudley told reporters at the IP Week conference

** Dudley said that BP will stick to its annual spending budget of $15 (10.74 billion pounds) to $17 billion into 2021 despite higher oil prices

** “At BP we are going to keep within that capital discipline. It is one of the things that shareholders say ‘make sure that because the price is up you don’t start overspending and being late’ (on project deliveries) so we will stick with the $15-$17 billion of capital framework through 2021,” Dudley said