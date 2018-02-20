FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Syria
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Technology
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Business News
February 20, 2018 / 11:10 AM / 2 days ago

BP plans to greenlight three new projects in 2018 - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) -

    ** BP (BP.L) plans to make final investment decisions on three major new oil and gas projects in 2018 and possibly more, Chief Executive Officer Bob Dudley told reporters at the IP Week conference

    ** Dudley said that BP will stick to its annual spending budget of $15 (10.74 billion pounds) to $17 billion into 2021 despite higher oil prices

    ** “At BP we are going to keep within that capital discipline. It is one of the things that shareholders say ‘make sure that because the price is up you don’t start overspending and being late’ (on project deliveries) so we will stick with the $15-$17 billion of capital framework through 2021,” Dudley said

    Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.