FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Brazil, China open $20 billion fund for infrastructure, tech projects
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 26, 2017 / 10:33 PM / a month ago

Brazil, China open $20 billion fund for infrastructure, tech projects

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - A China-sponsored, $20 billion (15.72 billion pounds) fund is ready to receive investment pitches, the Planning Ministry's foreign affairs secretary, Jorge Arbache, told journalists on Monday.

The fund agreed on last year is expected to help finance the construction of railroads. This will link Brazilian soy- and corn-producing areas to ports, potentially boosting Brazil's economy as it slowly emerges from a deep recession.

China also stands to gain because it is a large buyer of Brazilian grains. The fund`s investment decisions will be made by a committee composed of Brazilian and Chinese officials, taking into account both countries` priorities, Arbache said.

The fund's resources will primarily be allocated toward infrastructure, but will also accept financing requests related to manufacturing, agriculture and technology, the secretary said.

China will finance three quarters of the projects accepted by the fund, or $15 billion. The rest will come from Brazilian banks such as development lender BNDES [BNDES.UL], Caixa Economical Federal [CEF.UL] and private banks.

Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Taylor Harris

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.