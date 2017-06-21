FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Exclusive - Brazil judge blocks $300 million JBS asset sale to Minerva
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#News
June 21, 2017 / 3:39 PM / 2 months ago

Exclusive - Brazil judge blocks $300 million JBS asset sale to Minerva

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA is seen in the city of Jundiai, Brazil June 1, 2017. Picture taken June 1, 2017.Paulo Whitaker

BRASILIA (Reuters) - A federal judge in Brazil ordered meatpacker JBS SA (JBSS3.SA) to halt the sale of $300 million worth of South American assets to Minerva SA (BEEF3.SA), according to court documents seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Judge Ricardo Leite, who sits on a federal court in Brasilia, said the deal to sell JBS beef plants in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay could harm the investigation of a corruption scandal ensnaring JBS in Brazil.

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu and Cesar Raizer; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Brad Haynes

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.