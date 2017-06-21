Exclusive - Brazil judge blocks $300 million JBS asset sale to Minerva

The logo of Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA is seen in the city of Jundiai, Brazil June 1, 2017. Picture taken June 1, 2017.

BRASILIA (Reuters) - A federal judge in Brazil ordered meatpacker JBS SA (JBSS3.SA) to halt the sale of $300 million worth of South American assets to Minerva SA (BEEF3.SA), according to court documents seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Judge Ricardo Leite, who sits on a federal court in Brasilia, said the deal to sell JBS beef plants in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay could harm the investigation of a corruption scandal ensnaring JBS in Brazil.