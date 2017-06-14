Brazil's JBS shareholder Joesley Batista returns to Brazil

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's JBS SA shareholder Joesley Batista, who secretly recorded a conversation with President Michel Temer as part of a plea deal with prosecutors in a corruption probe, said in a statement that he has been back in Brazil since Sunday.

Joesley said he left Brazil to protect his family due to threats and that he had been in China and not "walking around Fifth Avenue in New York" as Temer had said publicly. J&F Investimentos, a holding company controlled by Joesley Batista and his family, agreed two weeks ago to pay a record $3.2 billion fine for its role in corruption scandals.