Brazil finds evidence Rio vote-buying payment surpassed $2 million - prosecutors
October 5, 2017 / 3:34 PM / 13 days ago

Brazil finds evidence Rio vote-buying payment surpassed $2 million - prosecutors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian federal prosecutors have found evidence that payments allegedly made to secure Rio de Janeiro as host city for the 2016 Olympic games were not limited to the $2 million (1.52 million pounds) initially thought, they told a news conference on Thursday.

Speaking after the arrest of Carlos Arthur Nuzman, the head of Brazil’s Olympic committee, prosecutors said at least another $500,000 was paid to members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to secure the rights to host the games.

Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by James Dalgleish

