FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazilian justice extends arrest of Olympic Committee head Nuzman
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 10, 2017 / 12:05 AM / 10 days ago

Brazilian justice extends arrest of Olympic Committee head Nuzman

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB) President Carlos Arthur Nuzman leaves the Federal Police headquarters heading to jail, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, October 5, 2017. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - A Brazilian federal judge on Monday extended the custody of Brazil’s national Olympic committee head Carlos Nuzman, who was arrested last Thursday in connection with a corruption investigation.

The decision by Judge Marcelo Bretas means there is no deadline for Nuzman, 75, who was originally to be held five days, to be released from custody.

Nuzman and Brazil’s national Olympic committee (COB) were provisionally suspended by the International Olympic Committee on Friday.

Nuzman, a former IOC member and now an honorary member, is accused of arranging more than $2 million in bribes to get the IOC to pick Rio de Janeiro as host of the 2016 Olympic Games and also faces allegations including corruption and money-laundering. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Nuzman asked for a leave of absence as head of the Brazilian Olympic Committee on Saturday to work on his defence.

Rio was awarded the Games in 2009, beating out Chicago, Tokyo and Madrid. The COB was suspended because it was responsible for Rio’s bid to stage the Games, the IOC said last Friday.

Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Peter Cooney

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.