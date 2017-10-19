FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's former Olympic chief to stand trial in Rio 2016 bribes case
October 19, 2017

Brazil's former Olympic chief to stand trial in Rio 2016 bribes case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s former head of the national Olympics committee (COB), Carlos Nuzman will stand trial for his role in a corruption case involving alleged bribery aimed at making Rio de Janeiro the host of the 2016 Games, a Brazilian judge decided on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB) President Carlos Arthur Nuzman (2nd L) arrives to Federal Police headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, September 5, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Nuzman, 75, was indicted on charges of racketeering, money laundering and violating currency laws, and five others face trial for corruption. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Reporting by Eduardo Simoes; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
