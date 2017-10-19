Brazil's former Olympic chief to stand trial in Rio 2016 bribes case

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s former head of the national Olympics committee (COB), Carlos Nuzman will stand trial for his role in a corruption case involving alleged bribery aimed at making Rio de Janeiro the host of the 2016 Games, a Brazilian judge decided on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB) President Carlos Arthur Nuzman (2nd L) arrives to Federal Police headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, September 5, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Nuzman, 75, was indicted on charges of racketeering, money laundering and violating currency laws, and five others face trial for corruption. He has denied any wrongdoing.