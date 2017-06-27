FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2017 / 6:59 PM / a month ago

Brazil's government leader in Senate says labour reform to be voted next week

Senator Renan Calheiros (L) speaks with senator Romero Juca during a meeting at Economic Affairs Committee (CAE) of the Brazilian Federal Senate in Brasilia, Brazil June 20, 2017.Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The leader of Brazil's ruling coalition in the Senate, Romero Jucá, said on Tuesday that he expects labour reform to be voted next week, following review by a committee on Wednesday.

Asked about corruption charges brought against President Michel Temer by the prosecutor-general Rodrigo Janot on Monday, Jucá said he will only comment once the prosecutor sends all charges against the president to the Supreme Court.

Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Daniel Flynn

