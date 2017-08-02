FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
Brazil's Temer wins enough votes to block corruption charge
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 2, 2017 / 11:13 PM / 4 days ago

Brazil's Temer wins enough votes to block corruption charge

Brazil's President Michel Temer waves during a ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil August 1, 2017.Adriano Machado TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Michel Temer won enough votes in the lower house of Congress on Wednesday to block a corruption charge against him for allegedly taking bribes that could have led to his trial by the Supreme Court.

In the Wednesday night vote, 488 deputies were present, and Temer won enough ballots to keep the opposition from gaining the two-thirds ballots required to move the corruption case forward to the Supreme Court, saving him from a possible suspension from office pending a 180-day trial.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle, Ricardo Brito, Maria Carolina Marcello and Lisandra Paraguassú; Editing by Sandra Maler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.