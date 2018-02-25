Brazil court lifts bank secrecy in bribery probe involving Temer

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s top prosecutor has obtained a Supreme Court order to lift the bank secrecy of several people and companies under investigation in a port corruption case that has implicated President Michel Temer.

A spokesperson for Public Prosecutor Raquel Dodge said Justice Roberto Barroso had agreed to allow prosecutors to probe bank accounts, tax information and emails, but declined to name the people or companies that are being targeted.

Globo TV reported on Saturday night that prosecutors and police also want to probe the president’s bank accounts, tax information and telephone calls.

The case involving alleged bribery in obtaining the extension of port concessions last year is the only pending corruption case that involves the president.

The head of Brazil’s federal police, Fernando Segovia, told Reuters two weeks ago that the investigation had found no evidence of corruption and could soon conclude no crime was committed.

Justice Barroso called the police chief in last week to explain his comments on an on-going investigation.