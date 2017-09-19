FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil ex-president Lula accused of corruption in auto industry decree
September 19, 2017 / 11:54 PM / in a month

Brazil ex-president Lula accused of corruption in auto industry decree

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks to supporters after his testimony to Federal Judge Sergio Moro in Curitiba, Brazil September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula de Silva faced a new corruption charge on Tuesday for allegedly accepting 6 million reais ($1.9 million) in exchange for issuing a decree extending incentives for the automobile industry.

Federal Judge Vallisney de Sousa Oliveira accepted the charges of passive corruption from public prosecutors, who also named one of his former minister and five others for related crimes, according to court documents.

Lula stands accused in at least five cases of corruption and has been convicted in another which threatens to bar him from standing for office in next year’s election as planned.

A lawyer representing Lula said in a statement that he was innocent and the charges amounted to political persecution.

($1 = 3.1344 reais)

Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Jake Spring; Editing by James Dalgleish

