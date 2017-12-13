Brazil police raid homes of two members of Congress in bribery probe

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) - Brazilian police raided the offices and homes of two members of Congress on Wednesday in the latest corruption probe as the government makes a last-ditch effort to vote on an overhaul of the country’s costly pension system.

Dubbed Operation Ápia, the probe centers on alleged bribery of civil servants and politicians in return for rigged bids on road work worth 850 million reais (£193.3 million) in the state of Tocantins.

Federal police said in a statement they were serving 16 search warrants and delivering subpoenas to eight people in connection with the probe.

Two lawmakers from Tocantins, Dulce Miranda and Carlos Gaguim, are implicated in the investigation, police said.

Reuters could not immediately contact Miranda and Gaguim for comment.

President Michel Temer has said the lower house of Congress would vote by Tuesday on his proposed pension reform, which many consider crucial to reining in Brazil’s surging public debt, or else the debate will have to wait until next year.