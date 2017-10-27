FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox - Winners of Brazil's pre-salt oil round
October 27, 2017 / 4:46 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Factbox - Winners of Brazil's pre-salt oil round

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The Brazilian government awarded on Friday rights for companies to explore high-potential oil blocks in Brazil’s pre-salt offshore region. Six out of eight blocks offered received bids.

See below the blocks and the companies who were awarded exploration rights.

BLOCK: ALTO DE CABO FRIO CENTRAL

WINNER: Consortium formed by Petróleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) (50 percent) and BP Plc (BP.L) (50 percent)

SIGNING BONUS: 500 million reais ($153.11 million)

BLOCK: ALTO DE CABO FRIO WEST

WINNER: Consortium led by Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) (55 percent), including CNOOC (20 percent) and Qatar Petroleum International Ltd-QPI (25 percent)

SIGNING BONUS: 350 million reais ($107.18 million)

BLOCK: PEROBA

WINNER: Consortium led by Petróleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) (40 percent), including BP Plc (BP.L) (40 percent) and China National Oil & Gas Exploration and Development Corp (20 percent)

SIGNING BONUS: 2 billion reais ($612.44 million)

BLOCK: CARCARÁ NORTH

WINNER: A consortium of Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) (40 percent), Statoil ASA (STL.OL) (40 percent) and Petroleos de Portugal SA [PETP.UL] (20 percent)

SIGNING BONUS: 3 billion reais ($918.67 million)

BLOCK: ENTORNO DE SAPINHOÁ

WINNER: A consortium led by Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) (45 percent), including Repsol Sinopec (25 percent) and Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) (30 percent)

SIGNING BONUS: 200 million reais ($61.24 million)

BLOCK: GATO DO MATO SOUTH

WINNER: A consortia led by Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) (80 percent) and French oil major Total SA (TOTF.PA) (20 percent)

SIGNING BONUS: 100 million reais ($30.62 million)

BLOCK: PAU BRASIL

WINNER: No bidders

BLOCK: TARTARUGA VERDE SOUTHWEST

WINNER: No bidders

Reporting by Simon Webb and Alexandra Alper; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
