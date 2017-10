RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - A consortium formed by Petróleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) won two blocks in Brazil’s Campos basin at an oil auction on Wednesday with bids totalling 3.44 billion reais (805.02 million pounds), oil regulator ANP said.

The logo of Exxon Mobil Corporation is shown on a monitor above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo