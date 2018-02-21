FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 21, 2018 / 2:26 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Brazil's Meirelles says not planning presidential bid - radio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Wednesday that he is focussed on Brazil’s economic recovery and not thinking at this time of running for president in the October election, though he might consider a bid in April.

In an interview with Radio Bandeirantes, Meirelles said pension reform was not “dead and buried” but would not be taken up in Congress during the federal intervention in Rio de Janeiro state which has been authorized through 2018.

Meirelles also said taxes will have to be raised in the future if the costly social security system is not overhauled.

Reporting by Anthony BoadleEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

