Brazil's president to begin cabinet reshuffle - press office
November 13, 2017 / 11:18 PM / Updated 9 hours ago

Brazil's president to begin cabinet reshuffle - press office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Michel Temer will start a cabinet reshuffle that should be completed in mid-December, his press office said on Monday without providing a reason for the change.

Brazil's President Michel Temer attends a ceremony at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

The announcement came after the resignation on Monday of Bruno Araujo, head of the Ministry of the Cities, one of four ministries held by the centrist PSDB party in Temer’s government. PSDB plans to stand its own candidate for the presidential election next October and many of its members want to distance themselves from the unpopular government.

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

