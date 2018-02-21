FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Banks
Syria
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Health
Entertainment
The Wider Image
World News
February 21, 2018 / 11:16 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

Brazil Senate gives final approval to Rio security intervention

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s Senate gave final approval late on Tuesday to a measure that authorizes the federal government to intervene in security in the crime-plagued state of Rio de Janeiro through the end of 2018.

Slideshow (11 Images)

The decree, announced by President Michel Temer on Friday, gives an army general oversight of Rio security forces, as violence has escalated in the city.

The bill passed with 55 votes in favour, 13 against, and one abstention following approval in the lower house.

Its passage prevents Brazil from approving a key pension reform, because changes to the constitution such as those needed for the unpopular entitlements overhaul cannot be legally completed during a federal intervention.

Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.