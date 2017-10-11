FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's president treated for small coronary blockage
Sections
Featured
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
china's party congress
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Wall Street
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 11, 2017 / 11:24 PM / 7 days ago

Brazil's president treated for small coronary blockage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazil's President Michel Temer speaks during press statement at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Michel Temer is being treated for a slight blockage of a coronary artery, his office said on Wednesday, denying a press report that he would undergo an angiogram procedure later this month.

“There is no catheter procedure or surgery planned or recommended for the president,” a spokesman said.

The blockage was detected during a routine medical checkup and Temer’s doctor Roberto Kalil Filho put the 77-year-old leader on a low-fat diet and told him to take an aspirin a day, the spokesman said.

TV Globo reported on Tuesday that Temer had a partial coronary obstruction and would undergo a heart procedure via catheter.

The television network said the president had decided to delay the procedure until after Congress votes on whether he should stand trial on charges of obstructing justice and criminal organization in a corruption case.

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassú; Writing by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Richard Chang

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.