December 13, 2017 / 7:47 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Brazil's Temer undergoes urinary tract surgery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Michel Temer had minor surgery on Wednesday for a narrowing of his urethra and the operation was successful, his office said.

Brazil's President Michel Temer attends a meeting with Business Leaders to discuss the pension reform bill in the lower house, in Brasilia, Brazil December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

It was the second time the 77-year-old president had surgery on his urinary tract in two months. In October, he was operated on to reduce an enlarged prostate that had caused a urinary obstruction.

Temer cancelled his scheduled meetings on Wednesday and flew to São Paulo for tests that were followed by surgery at the city’s Sírio-Libanês Hospital.

In November, Temer underwent an angioplasty procedure to implant stents in three coronary arteries after his doctors found what they said was a bigger obstruction in one of the arteries.

Wednesday’s tests came at a crucial moment in Temer’s presidency, as he scrambles to secure votes to pass a pension overhaul bill to help bring Brazil’s huge budget deficit under control.

Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Peter Cooney

