Brazil president to leave hospital Monday after prostate surgery

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Michel Temer should be discharged on Monday from the Sao Paulo hospital where he had surgery to reduce the size of his prostate, his office said on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Michel Temer arrives to a ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

A previously announced meeting on Monday with Bolivian President Evo Morales will be postponed, the Foreign Ministry said.

Temer, 77, spent the night in the hospital in a semi-intensive care unit but has moved out of it to continue recovering before returning to work on Tuesday or Wednesday, his office said.

He had been admitted to an army hospital on Wednesday for tests and treatment after his doctor identified a urinary obstruction that was causing him pain. A biopsy showed a benign growth on the prostate.

On Wednesday, Brazilian lawmakers rejected corruption charges against him, shelving a case that had threatened to oust the centre-right leader who investors hope will bring the nation’s budget deficit under control.

Temer has been struggling to push his economic agenda through Congress as his approval rating has slipped into the single digits amid the corruption charges.