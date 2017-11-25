Brazilian President Temer has 2nd surgery, recovers well - doctor

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Michel Temer is well after a surgical procedure he underwent on Friday to clear three coronary arteries, a doctor told a news conference on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO - Brazil's President Michel Temer arrives to the handover ceremony for the new General Director of the Federal Police, Delegate Fernando Queiroz Segovia Oliveira, in Brasilia, Brazil, November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Dr. Roberto Kalil Filho, who is leading Temer’s treatment at Sírio Libanês Hospital in São Paulo, said the medical team had observed an increase in an obstruction in one of the president’s arteries after exams on Friday. The doctors then decided to do the angioplasty procedure.

The doctor said Temer should remain in the hospital for another 48 hours and could resume activities on Monday, when he plans to meet Bolivian President Evo Morales in a ceremony in Brasilia.

The president’s press office said earlier that Temer had a stent, a small device that helps to improve blood flow in the arteries, implanted.

Temer, 77, went through another surgery last month, to reduce the size of his prostate after suffering an obstruction of the urethral canal.