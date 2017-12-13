FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#UK
December 13, 2017 / 2:21 PM / a day ago

British tourist falls to death from building in Rio de Janeiro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - A British tourist was found dead after falling from a 10-story building where he was staying with two friends in Rio de Janeiro’s upscale Ipanema beach district, police said Wednesday.

The 29-year-old was found hanging from a building on Tuesday, police said in a statement, adding that drugs and medicine were found in the apartment. Police investigating the case said homicide had not been ruled out.

According to neighbours, the British man and two friends had been seen partying, using drugs and hanging out with prostitutes, a police source said, declining to be named as the information was not public.

Police did not release the tourist’s name.

Reporting by Rodrigo Viga; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
