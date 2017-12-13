British tourist falls to death from building in Rio de Janeiro

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - A British tourist was found dead after falling from a 10-story building where he was staying with two friends in Rio de Janeiro’s upscale Ipanema beach district, police said Wednesday.

The 29-year-old was found hanging from a building on Tuesday, police said in a statement, adding that drugs and medicine were found in the apartment. Police investigating the case said homicide had not been ruled out.

According to neighbours, the British man and two friends had been seen partying, using drugs and hanging out with prostitutes, a police source said, declining to be named as the information was not public.

Police did not release the tourist’s name.