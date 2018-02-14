FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2018 / 7:28 PM / a day ago

Brazil to increase army presence on border with Venezuela

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s government will declare an emergency in its northern border state of Roraima to boost funding and troops to help control an influx of Venezuelan refugees into the country, Defense Minister Raul Jungmann said on Wednesday.

Thousands of Venezuelans escaping economic crisis in the Andean country have crossed the border with Brazil in recent months. The local government said Venezuelan arrivals represent 10 percent of the population of Roraima’s capital, Boa Vista, or around 40,000 people, straining public services.

According to Jungmann, the armed forces will double troop numbers in the state, set up a field hospital and create a screening centre for Venezuelans.

Brazilian President Michel Temer flew to Boa Vista on Monday for meetings with local authorities to assess the situation.

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

