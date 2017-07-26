FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 days ago
Brewin Dolphin third-quarter funds under management up 3.7 percent
July 26, 2017 / 6:36 AM / 9 days ago

Brewin Dolphin third-quarter funds under management up 3.7 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British wealth manager Brewin Dolphin (BRW.L) on Wednesday posted a 3.7 percent rise in third-quarter total assets to 39.2 billion pounds ($51.03 billion), helped by net inflows of new client money.

The firm's discretionary funds increased by 4.4 percent in the quarter ending on June 30, to 32.9 billion pounds, boosted by 700 million pounds in assets acquired through the purchase of Duncan Lawrie Asset Management.

The gains helped it post record total income for the quarter of 77.3 million pounds, it said in a statement, with total fee income growth of 16 percent.

Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Maiya Keidan

