FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
British American Tobacco says trading well, in line with expectations
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 14, 2017 / 6:31 AM / 2 months ago

British American Tobacco says trading well, in line with expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Cigarettes are seen during the manufacturing process in the British American Tobacco Cigarette Factory (BAT) in Bayreuth, southern Germany, April 30, 2014.Michaela Rehle/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British American Tobacco said on Wednesday it continued to perform "very well" and was trading in line with its expectations.

BAT, home to the Lucky Strike and Dunhill cigarette brands, said it continued to record market share growth and noted that profit growth was expected to be weighted to the second half of the year, reflecting the phasing of volume shipments, product investment and marketing spend.

It said that if exchange rates stayed the same for the remainder of the year, there would be an adverse transactional impact on operating profit of 2 percent for both the first half and the full year.

But the translation impact would be a tailwind on operating profit of about 13 percent for the half year and 7 percent for the full year.

First-half earnings per share was expected to benefit from a significant translational foreign exchange tailwind of around 14 percent.

Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.