BAT trading in line, sees another year of earnings growth ​
December 13, 2017 / 7:20 AM / a day ago

BAT trading in line, sees another year of earnings growth ​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British American Tobacco said on Wednesday it was continuing to perform well and it was confident it would deliver another year of good earnings growth at constant currency as its brands outperformed the industry.

FILE PHOTO - Cigarettes are seen during the manufacturing process in the British American Tobacco Cigarette Factory (BAT) in Bayreuth, southern Germany, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/File Photo

BAT, which makes Lucky Strike and Dunhill cigarettes, said in a second-half trading update that its markets in Canada, Germany, Romania, Bangladesh and Ukraine were performing well but conditions remained challenging in Russia, Brazil, South Africa and Malaysia.

