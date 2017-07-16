FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
19 days ago
Police say boy charged with 15 offences after London acid attacks
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
#UK Top News
July 15, 2017 / 9:47 PM / 19 days ago

Police say boy charged with 15 offences after London acid attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Emergency response following acid attack on the junction of Hackney Road junction with Queensbridge Road, London, Britain July 13, 2017 in seen in this picture obtained from social media. SARAH COBBOLD via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British police said on Saturday they had charged a 16-year-old boy with 15 offences following five related acid attacks in London two days earlier.

The charges include grievous bodily harm, possession of an item to discharge a noxious substance, and robbery.

The boy is due to appear before Stratford Youth Court on Monday, London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

On Friday, British police arrested two teenagers after five acid attacks against moped riders in less than 90 minutes across east London on Thursday left several people with facial burns, including one with horrific injuries.

Police said the investigation was ongoing.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Richard Chang

