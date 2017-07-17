FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
20 days ago
Gatwick airport runway briefly closed after Air Canada plane's tyre burst
July 17, 2017 / 1:05 PM / 20 days ago

Gatwick airport runway briefly closed after Air Canada plane's tyre burst

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The runway at London Gatwick airport was briefly closed on Monday after a plane's tyre burst during take off, a spokesman for the airport said.

A runway inspection was ordered after a Air Canada flight was forced to return to the airport following the incident.

The runway had reopened, the Gatwick spokesman said. The airport's website showed small delays for some flights.

Gatwick Airport said in a statement planes are currently using the airport's back-up runway.

"We apologise as flights for the rest of the day will experience delay and there will be some cancellations," the statement said.

Reporting By Andrew MacAskill, Editing by Alistair Smout and Guy Faulconbridge

