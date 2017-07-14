FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
24 days ago
Farewell Dippy the dinosaur - London museum installs whale skeleton
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#UK
July 13, 2017 / 12:39 PM / 24 days ago

Farewell Dippy the dinosaur - London museum installs whale skeleton

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - London's Natural History Museum has installed a four-and-a-half-tonne blue whale skeleton to tower over the heads of visitors, replacing the remains of a much-loved diplodocus known as Dippy.

Slideshow (4 Images)

The whale's bones, which were bought in 1892 for 250 pounds, have been suspended mid-air with the head lowered and jaw gaping as if it is about to scoop up tourists.

The 25-metre (82-foot) long skeleton will greet people as they enter the building's Hintze Hall from Friday - a new display highlighting the institution's conservation work.

Dippy - or more accurately a cast of the dinosaur's bones - is now due to embark of a tour of museums around Britain.

Reporting by Arese Joe-Oshodi; Editing by William Schomberg

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.