New electric London taxi set to be exported to Norway

LONDON (Reuters) - London’s black cab-maker said its new electric taxi will be exported to Norway next year, its second foreign market as the Chinese Geely-owned (0175.HK) firm pursues a major expansion plan.

FILE PHOTO: An electric cab belonging to the London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) is seen in London, Britain, November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi/File Photo

The London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) picked Amsterdam earlier this year as its first overseas destination, where around 225 vehicles will be used as part of a service which transports the elderly and disabled.

LEVC is boosting its volumes as part of a plan which will see it sell roughly half of around 10,000 vehicles abroad by the turn of the decade, including a new van.

It opened a new factory in central England in March, as part of a turnaround for the company which was saved from bankruptcy nearly five years ago by Geely.

Norway has the world’s highest rate of battery-vehicle ownership, thanks to generous tax breaks, with taxi firms seeking to electrify their fleets.

The Oslo-based firm Autoindustri will begin receiving deliveries of the model in the first quarter of 2018, LEVC said on Thursday.

“There are huge opportunities ahead for the business in Norway and we are looking forward to working with Autoindustri to make them a reality,” said LEVC Chief Executive Chris Gubbey.