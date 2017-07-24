FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 days ago
Parents of Charlie Gard, hospital to discuss how to let him die - lawyer
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#UK Top News
July 24, 2017 / 2:02 PM / 13 days ago

Parents of Charlie Gard, hospital to discuss how to let him die - lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Supporters of Charlie Gard's parents react outside the High Court during a hearing on the baby's future, in London, Britain July 24, 2017.Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - The parents of terminally ill British baby Charlie Gard will hold discussions with his London hospital about how he should be allowed to die, their lawyer Grant Armstrong said on Monday.

Armstrong, speaking in London's High Court, said the parents had dropped their legal fight for Charlie to continue to receive treatment because scans showed that the child suffered irreversible damage.

"For Charlie, it's too late, time has run out. Irreversible muscular damage has been done and the treatment can no longer be a success," he said. "Charlie has waited patiently for treatment. Due to delay, that window of opportunity has been lost."

Reporting by Michael Holden; Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Kate Holton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.