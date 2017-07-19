May welcomes BBC move to publish top earners' salaries

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is pleased the national broadcaster has published the salaries of its top earners and agrees that a pay gap between male and female workers must be tackled, her spokesman said on Wednesday.

Her spokesman told reporters that the prime minister wanted the BBC to continue to publish the salary information after the broadcaster came under pressure to show how it uses funds provided by a licence fee on TV-watching households.

"We are very pleased that the BBC have published this information today," he said.

"As (BBC Director General) Tony Hall has said, it has thrown up some interesting information with regards to the gender pay cap that he wants to see tackled, we agree we also want to see it tackled and we think that in order for that to happen this is a very important tool in being able to do that."