LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Thursday it had contracted CCL Secure Ltd and De La Rue Plc (DLAR.L) to supply the next 20-pound bank note, to be issued in 2020.

Supply of the polymer will commence in 2018, the BoE said in a statement.

CCL Secure already produce polymer for the BoE’s current five- and 10-pound banknotes, while De La Rue prints BoE notes at its facility in Debden, south east England.