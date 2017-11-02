FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BoE's Carney says will reassess outlook when there is Brexit clarity
Sections
Featured
Bank of England rate hike has dismal logic
Commentary
Bank of England rate hike has dismal logic
Apple's iPhone X hits the spot as long queues return
Apple's iPhone X hits the spot as long queues return
Bank of England rate hike has dismal logic
Commentary
Bank of England rate hike has dismal logic
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 2, 2017 / 1:01 PM / in 19 hours

BoE's Carney says will reassess outlook when there is Brexit clarity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England will reassess the economic outlook once it has more visibility on the nature, and transition to, the country’s new relationship with the European Union after Brexit, Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday.

Mark Carney, the governor of the Bank of England delivers the Bank's quarterly Inflation Report, at the Bank of England, in the City of London, Britain November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool

Carney was speaking after the Bank raised interest rates for the first time in more than 10 years, but said it expected only “very gradual” further increases over the next three years.

“The impact of Brexit on the forecast will evolve as negotiations progress,” Carney said.

“In particular, any resolution of the uncertainty about the nature of, and transition to, the UK’s future relationship with the EU insofar as it affects the behaviour of households, businesses and financial market participants, would prompt a reassessment of the economic outlook.”

Related Coverage

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.