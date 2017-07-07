FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BoE's Broadbent to speak on Tuesday amid rate hike speculation
July 7, 2017 / 4:15 PM / a month ago

BoE's Broadbent to speak on Tuesday amid rate hike speculation

Deputy Governor of the Bank of England Ben Broadbent speaks at a Reuters Newsmaker event at Canary Wharf in London, Britain, November 18, 2015.Neil Hall/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent will deliver a speech on Tuesday, giving investors a chance to hear the views of an interest-rate setter who has not yet commented publicly since a narrow vote to keep rates unchanged last month.

Broadbent is due to speak in Aberdeen during a regional visit to Scotland, the BoE said in its weekly schedule of speaking events by top officials.

Several analysts have said the views of Broadbent - who is deputy governor for monetary policy - will be key to assessing the chances of a first BoE rate hike in a decade.

The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee split 5-3 as it decided to keep rates on hold at their record low of 0.25 percent last month, a tighter than expected vote.

All eight current members of the MPC have spoken since that meeting except for Broadbent and new committee member Silvana Tenreyro who took up her post this month.

Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Andy Bruce

