'No cash, Carney?' Bank of England Governor unable to find wallet
'No cash, Carney?' BoE Governor unable to find wallet
'No cash, Carney?' BoE Governor unable to find wallet
November 16, 2017 / 4:04 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

'No cash, Carney?' Bank of England Governor unable to find wallet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney appeared unable to find his wallet on Thursday while attending a central bank event to promote public understanding of economics.

The Governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney, puts a hand into his pocket at the 'Future Forum 2017' event in St George's Hall, Liverpool, Britain November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble

When everyone in the room was asked to take out a purse or wallet, as an example of something that represented the economy, Carney hunted in several pockets before drawing a blank.

“No cash, Carney?” television host and conference moderator Ranvir Singh said jokingly to the central bank governor.

Earlier, the Canadian-born Carney said he first visited the Liverpool area three decades ago, when local rock group the Lightning Seeds - later well-known for an England football anthem - became his favourite band. He also supports local football team Everton.

Reporting by Phil Noble; Writing by David Milliken; Editing by William Schomberg

