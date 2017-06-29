FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BoE's Carney did not discuss monetary policy in interview - Bloomberg
June 29, 2017 / 10:49 AM / a month ago

BoE's Carney did not discuss monetary policy in interview - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Bank of England Governor, Mark Carney, speaks during the Bank of England's financial stability report at the Bank of England in the City of London, Britain June 27, 2017.Jonathan Brady/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney did not discuss monetary policy in an interview with Bloomberg television which was focused on climate change, his interviewer said on Thursday.

"He wouldn't talk about it," the reporter said on Bloomberg TV, referring to monetary policy.

Carney was speaking after launching a global task-force set up by the Group of 20 leading economies to develop a voluntary framework for companies to disclose the financial impact of climate-related risks and opportunities.

Carney said on Wednesday that a rise in British interest rates is likely to be needed as the economy comes closer to running at full capacity and the BoE would will debate when to do so "in the coming months."

Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by William Schomberg

