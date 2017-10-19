FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jobs-rich, wages-poor economy raises big questions - BoE's Haldane
October 19, 2017 / 9:33 AM / 2 days ago

Jobs-rich, wages-poor economy raises big questions - BoE's Haldane

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane said on Thursday that Britain’s strong employment growth but weak wage increases raised questions about what was happening in the economy with implications for monetary police.

People walk past the Bank of England in London, Britain, October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Haldane said Britain’s recent economic growth had been rich in jobs but poor in terms of wages “which begs all sorts of questions about what’s going on...”

Haldane was speaking at a seminar organised by Britain’s Office for National Statistics.

He has previously said he was among the majority of BoE rate-setters who, at a meeting last month, felt that an interest rate hike might be needed “in the coming months.” Investors expect a hike on Nov. 2, after BoE’s next policy meeting.

Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Andy Bruce

