FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of England's Carney says inflation pressures likely to last
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Economy
September 29, 2017 / 2:55 PM / in 19 days

Bank of England's Carney says inflation pressures likely to last

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Friday that pressures pushing up inflation were likely to last.

“I actually think those tailwinds ... are probably going to persist for a while,” Carney said in a set of closing remarks at the end of a BoE conference, reiterating comments he made earlier this month in a speech.

The BoE has said most of its policymakers believed a rate hike was likely to be needed in the coming months if inflation pressures continue to build.

Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.