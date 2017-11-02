FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BoE's Carney sees inflation above 2 percent over three-year horizon
November 2, 2017 / 1:04 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

BoE's Carney sees inflation above 2 percent over three-year horizon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s inflation rate will remain above its 2 percent target beyond the Bank of England’s three-year horizon for economic forecasts, Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday

FILE PHOTO: Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney sits before delivering the Michel Camdessus Central Banking Lecture at the the International Monetary Fund in Washington, U.S., September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

“With ...slack disappearing and the economy growing at rates above its speed limit, inflation is unlikely to return to the 2 percent target without some increase in interest rates,” Carney said in a speech after the Bank raised borrowing costs for the first time in more than a decade.

”...Current market yields, which are used to condition our forecasts, incorporate two further 25 basis point increases over the next three years.

“That gently rising path is consistent with inflation falling back over the next year and approaching the target by the end of the forecast period.”

writing by John Stonestreet

