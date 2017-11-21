Bank of England's Ramsden sees potential risk in asset valuations

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said on Monday there was a risk that investors were overvaluing riskier assets, given the likelihood of low economic growth in future.

“There is a risk that there is a kind of inconsistency there,” Ramsden said in response to a question after giving a speech in London. “Are those valuations taking account of those potentially weaker growth prospects?”

Ramsden said he had previously flagged his view that there might be a vulnerability in the valuation of riskier assets.