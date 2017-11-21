FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK household debt cause for a 'little bit of concern' - BoE's Saunders
Sections
Featured
Ex-Bosnian Serb commander Mladic convicted of genocide, gets life in prison
world
Ex-Bosnian Serb commander Mladic convicted of genocide, gets life in prison
Sterling seismograph eerily calm on EU summit
market analysis
Sterling seismograph eerily calm on EU summit
After Mugabe, African leaders wonder what next
africa
After Mugabe, African leaders wonder what next
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Economy
November 21, 2017 / 11:52 AM / in a day

UK household debt cause for a 'little bit of concern' - BoE's Saunders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Growth in British household debt is cause for a “little bit of concern”, Bank of England rate-setter Michael Saunders said on Tuesday.

A pedestrian is reflected in a sign of a payday lending shop in London March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

In comments to MPs, he highlighted unsecured lending to consumers which has been rising at an annual pace of around 10 percent a year and a sharp rise in personal insolvencies over the last two years.

“Now I don’t think we’re yet at a point where the household sector is fragile like it was in 2006, 2007, but if you like, this is a movie that we’ve seen before in the UK,” Saunders said.

He said it was important that the Bank’s Financial Policy Committee continues to act to prevent a repeat of the build-up of household before the global financial crisis.

The Bank has said it does not believe there is a risky boom in lending to consumers, but it has called on banks to show they are taking measures to protect themselves against defaults.

Reporting by Andy Bruce and David Milliken; Editing by William Schomberg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.