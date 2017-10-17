FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of England's Tenreyro says not ready to vote for rate hike
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Economy
October 17, 2017 / 9:47 AM / 5 days ago

Bank of England's Tenreyro says not ready to vote for rate hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - New Bank of England rate-setter Silvana Tenreyro said she was not ready to vote to raise the Bank’s record low interest rates in November although she might do so in the coming months if inflation pressure builds in Britain’s labour market.

A man talks on a mobile phone as people walk past the Bank of England, in London, Britain September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Mary Turner

“My view is that we are approaching a tipping pint at which it would be necessary or justified to remove some of that stimulus,” she told British lawmakers on Tuesday.

“So my position now is that if the data out-turns are consistent with the picture I just described of an outward gap going towards zero, then I’d be minded to vote for a Bank Rate increase in the coming months. However that is very contingent on the data,” she said

Reporting by David Milliken; Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.